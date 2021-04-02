Expand / Collapse search

Franklin PD seek to locate 70-year-old woman, missing for a week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin police are asking for help from the public to locate 70-year-old Sandra Eckert who was last seen on Friday, March 26 at her residence on S. North Cape Road. 

Officials say Eckert was last seen wearing black leggings, colorful tennis shoes, and a large navy blue and teal North Carolina Tarheels Starter brand jacket. 

A vehicle that is listed to Eckert is also missing. It is described as a gray 2005 Dodge Stratus 4-door (similar to the one pictured below) with Wisconsin license plate 319LGT.

The vehicle was last seen by Muskego police at 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 27. It was traveling southbound on Racine Avenue, westbound on Tans Drive, and then southbound on Crowbar Drive. 

Eckert's known cellphone, social media accounts and bank accounts have all been inactive since she was reported missing.

If anyone has any information on Eckert’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department and reference case #21-006397

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police: Man left Costco without paying for nearly $500 in merchandise
slideshow

Police: Man left Costco without paying for nearly $500 in merchandise

Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say intentionally left a Costco with $489.96 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Remains located in NW WI identified as Kenosha man missing since 1977
slideshow

Remains located in NW WI identified as Kenosha man missing since 1977

Partial remains discovered by loggers in 1978 in a remote wooded area of northwest Wisconsin have been identified as Dennis McConn of Kenosha. 

COVID long-haul syndrome affecting 10-30% gets an official name

You've heard of COVID-19 long-haulers, people who haven't fully recovered weeks or even months after first experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. There's now an official name for their illness.&nbsp;