Franklin man with dementia missing

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Father Anthony Kluckman.

Officials say Kluckman is a 75-year-old man with dementia. He was last seen outside his apartment building near the Priests of the Sacred Heart monastery on Highway 100 and W. Rawson Avenue.

Kluckman is described as 5'10" tall and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing glasses, an ID bracelet, black shorts, and a dark shirt.

If you have any information on Kluckman's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.