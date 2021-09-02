Expand / Collapse search
Armed robbery, pursuit into Milwaukee: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Police at scene near 107th and Bradley.

MILWAUKEE - A large police presence and tactical situation were seen on Milwaukee's northwest side Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2.

FOX6 News at the scene saw officers near 107th and Bradley. Police said a pursuit ended near there. The incident is likely related to an armed robbery in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, there was an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store near 27th and College. An employee called police shortly before 2 p.m. and said they had been robbed at gunpoint.

Supsect(s) then fled the store and were pursued by various Milwaukee County agencies into Milwaukee, according to Franklin police.

Milwaukee police said a suspect was not located after several officers searched the area where the pursuit ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

