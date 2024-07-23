Franklin 911 dispatcher needs help after accident doing yard work

When a life is on the line, she is the first person you would call. But after an accident, a Franklin 911 dispatcher is on the other side of an emergency.

"I always just wanted to be somebody for somebody," said Ashley Nabbefeld, Franklin 911 dispatcher.

When someone is in crisis, Nabbefeld is the voice of calm, reason and help. She is a 911 dispatcher for the Franklin Police Department.

"I’m typing in that information – they’re disseminating it to the guys on the radio," Nabbefeld said.

Two weeks ago, the roles were reversed when Nabbefeld was doing yard work with a hedge trimmer.

"I let go of the safety so it would go off, and I grabbed this hand to grab my shirt just to wipe my face and the two must have met somewhere in the middle," Nabbefeld said.

Three fingers on her left hand are severely damaged with fractures, nerve and tendon damage.

"I wrapped my hand as tight as I could. I remember "high or die" from our blood stop the bleed lessons," Nabbefeld said.

After Nabbefeld had surgery, she said she suffered from psychosis from the steroids she was taking.

"It was like living in a schizophrenics shoes for 24 hours," Nabbefeld said.

It is an experience she hopes will make her better at her job – as she helps others struggling with mental health. That is if she can work again.

"I’m afraid that if I can’t type again I don’t know that there would be a job for me at the police department anymore," Nabbefeld said.

Nabbefeld said she does not have disability insurance. That is why her family stepped in – organizing a meal train and raising almost $3,000 for her medical care. Those interested in helping can visit the Meal Train page.

Nabbefeld's sisters said Ashley would drop everything for someone in need – and now the community is doing that for her.