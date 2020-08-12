Expand / Collapse search
Frank Nitty jailed on disorderly conduct charge amid walk from Milwaukee to D.C.

By Katie DeLong
Crime and Public Safety
WARSAW, Ind. - Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty was detained in Kosciusko County Jail located in Warsaw, Indiana Wednesday, Aug. 12 on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Nitty was streaming live on Facebook when the arrest happened.

He has publicly announced that he’s walking to Washington, D.C. from Milwaukee.

This incident appeared to be on the way there.

Nitty was back on Facebook live by 7 p.m. Wednesday -- explaining what occurred.

