Frank Mots International Kite Festival along Milwaukee's lakefront

This year marks the 42nd year that hundreds of kites will grace the sky along Milwaukee’s lakefront. Brian is gearing up for this weekend’s Frank Mots International Kite Festival with the man that has a gift for flying kites.

About Gift of Wings (website)

Hello, I’m Scott Fisher and I started a company called Topflight Products in 1980, selling aviation products that we manufactured for the EAA show in Oshkosh. You know what, we are still exhibiting there each and every year. In 1986, we changed our name to Gift of Wings and put a small kiosk in the local Mayfair Mall. Thanks to my partners at the time, Jeff and Joe.





In 1987, we were asked by Milwaukee County Parks to open a small kite store in Milwaukee’s Veterans Park, to sell kites and kite flying accessories. The store was 100 square feet and we are still in Park, but the store has grown to 1200 square feet, and includes a full-service food concession stand. Yeah, we sell food and we have the best Ice Cream in Milwaukee. This seasonal store operates from March through November or until it gets so cold that we can’t stand it anymore. We also produce kite festivals in January, February, May, July, and September at this location. We also produce kite festivals in the Chicago area, Kenosha and Delavan, WI during the year. We also have a series of free family movies throughout the summer. We also host local school kids for Kite making classes.