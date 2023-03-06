FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon set for Friday, March 10

article

On Friday morning, March 10, the cute factor will be out of control on the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tails will be wagging, toys and treats will abound! We’ll even have a puppy playpen that you can watch to get your fill of puppy fun!

Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

Phones will open Friday, March 10 at 6 a.m. sharp -- and our volunteers will gladly take your donation. You can also donate online, or text WHS to 91999.