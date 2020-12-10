FOX6 viewers donate $23,888 to Coats for Kids during phone bank

Thank you for your support of FOX6 Coats for Kids. The phone bank is now closed, but you can still donate online.

FOX6 viewers donated $23,888 to the campaign. That translates to nearly 1,200 brand new winter coats for kids in our communities.

You can also make an online donation anytime. Just CLICK HERE.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm this winter, one coat at a time.