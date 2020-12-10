Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 viewers donate $23,888 to Coats for Kids during phone bank

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Thank you for your support of FOX6 Coats for Kids. The phone bank is now closed, but you can still donate online.

FOX6 viewers donated $23,888 to the campaign. That translates to nearly 1,200 brand new winter coats for kids in our communities.

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm this winter, one coat at a time.

