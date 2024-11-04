FOX6 News Emmy Award; 'CurderBurger inventor' story earned coveted award

article

The Brief FOX6 News is proud to announce the station earned Emmy Award for "Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering-Lifestyle." Assistant News Director Brian Graham was also named as a Silver Circle Honoree for 2025.



The 66th annual 2023-24 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards took place over the weekend – and FOX6 News is proud to announce the station earned one of the coveted awards.

Congratulations to Ben Handelman, Justin DuBois (photojournalist), and Dave Michuda (video editor) who won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering-Lifestyle. It was for their story on the CurderBurger inventor.

Also, FOX6 Assistant News Director Brian Graham was named a 2025 Silver Circle Honoree. The Silver Circle recognizes those professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more. Silver Circle members are honored for more than their longevity -- they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate. These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators and volunteers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You can view all of this year's Emmy winners.