FOX6 News earns 7 Emmy Awards during 2020 virtual gala
CHICAGO - FOX6 News is proud to announce our team was awarded seven Emmy awards by the NATAS Chicago/Midwest Chapter on Sunday, Nov. 22.
FOX6 took home awards as follows:
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer "Optical Delusion" Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Jerry Imig, Tim Primeau, Producers
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment "Troubled Waters" Amy DuPont, reporter; Dave McAlister, photojournalist
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science "Am I Really That Sick?" Carl Deffenbaugh, reporter; Andy Konkle, Sara Smith, producers
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest "Finding Family" Ted Perry, reporter; Jerry Imig, Sara Smith, producers
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government "The Governor’s Emails" Amanda St. Hilaire, reporter; Jerry Imig, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, producers
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter Amanda St. Hilaire
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Photography – News Jerry Imig
