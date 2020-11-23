Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 News earns 7 Emmy Awards during 2020 virtual gala

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
CHICAGO - FOX6 News is proud to announce our team was awarded seven Emmy awards by the NATAS Chicago/Midwest Chapter on Sunday, Nov. 22.

FOX6 took home awards as follows:

  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer "Optical Delusion" Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Jerry Imig, Tim Primeau, Producers
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment "Troubled Waters" Amy DuPont, reporter; Dave McAlister, photojournalist
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science "Am I Really That Sick?" Carl Deffenbaugh, reporter; Andy Konkle, Sara Smith, producers
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest "Finding Family" Ted Perry, reporter; Jerry Imig, Sara Smith, producers
  • Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government "The Governor’s Emails" Amanda St. Hilaire, reporter; Jerry Imig, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, producers
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter Amanda St. Hilaire
  • Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Photography – News Jerry Imig
