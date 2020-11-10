FOX6 Coats For Kids is back and we’re once again looking for help to make sure all children in our area have a coat as the cold weather approaches. Brian is at the Salvation Army Distribution Center with details on some of the changes to this year’s event.

HAVE COATS TO DONATE?

The 2020 Coats for Kids information packet is just below. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to qualify for a free pick up from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and more!

DON’T HAVE A COAT TO DONATE? NO WORRIES, YOU CAN STILL HELP!

FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept online monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. CLICK HERE to make your donation now. There’s also a text-to-donate option – just text FOX6CFK to 44321.

WHERE TO DONATE

Coats can be dropped off at Feldco, Windows, Siding & Doors, 401 W. Boden Street, Milwaukee, Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU DROP-OFF EVENTS

Drop your donations off at one of our Steinhafels Saturday morning Drive-Thru Donation events:

Saturday, Nov. 14 – 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Steinhafels in Waukesha, W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Saturday, Nov. 21 – 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Steinhafels in Greenfield, 8880 West Sura Lane

Saturday, Nov. 28 – 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Steinhafels in Oak Creek, 9191 S. 13th Street

Saturday, Dec. 5 – 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls, N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

You won’t even need to get out of your car. Just drive up, pop the trunk, and one of our friendly volunteers will take the donation to the Salvation Army truck for you.

Plus each week, the first 125 cars to drive through and donate at least two (2) coats will receive a pair (2) of admission tickets to Summerfest 2021 (while supplies last).