FOX unveils new musical series ‘I Can See Your Voice’ — coming this fall

FOX unveiled a brand-new unscripted musical series called “I Can See Your Voice” to accompany mystery talent show “The Masked Singer” for an outstanding night of music, coming to television Sept. 23.

“I Can See Your Voice” features Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, along with a rotating panel of celebrity judges accompanied by the show’s host, Ken Jeong.

“Safely filming ‘I Can See Your Voice’ this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment & specials at FOX Entertainment.

The panel of celebrity detectives will sift through a variety of guests aimed at determining whose voice is bad or good without hearing a single note.

After being given a series of clues and observing lip sync challenges, each judge, using their own ability to sniff out talent, will attempt to assist a contestant to determine which guest they think is music to their ears and which is not.

The singer’s true voice will be finally revealed in a duet performance with the contestant, with $100,000 on the line for a moment of musical harmony or a hilarious train wreck.

“I Can See Your Voice” will be sure to serenade audiences during its series premiere following the return of “The Masked Singer” on Wed. Sept. 23.

