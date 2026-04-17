The Brief Officials in both the Waukesha and Burlington areas are monitoring the Fox River. Flood levels are expected to rise with another round of rain and severe weather.



In both the Waukesha and Burlington areas, officials are monitoring the Fox River flood level on Friday as another round of rain and severe weather rolls into the region.

In Waukesha

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service reported the Fox River crested at just under 8 feet on Friday afternoon, putting it in the "moderate" stage but still shy of the 8 feet, 8 inches record set in 2008.

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The Waukesha Department of Public Works moved four snowplows onto the Barstow Street bridge to weigh it down. A school of carp, trying to make it up the river, got stuck on the flooded sidewalk.

"2008 was much worse than this at the current moment. I’m just happy it doesn’t seem to be going up any more today," said Michael Branks. "I’ve got some rain boots, so I’ll be alright."

Waukesha also closed Grede Park because of the rising water levels. The city warns people not to bike, drive or walk through any flooded areas.

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"I will be heading back home – I’ve got my food in, haven’t lost power yet – that’s been awesome because, I know a lot of people have in the county," said Irene Ruekert. "This is only going to get higher up again. We’ll get hit one more time."

In Brookfield, the city closed several streets due to flooding – including parts of Barker Road and Mitchell Park Drive. That created a problem for the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, which had to postpone a concert because both roads leading to it were washed out.

Street flooding near Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

In Burlington

Local perspective:

The NWS projected the Fox River flood level in Burlington to be as high as 12.5 feet by Friday night – that includes the rainfall expected to come to the region Friday.

A news release from the city said property owners are encouraged to monitor the Fox River and White River levels and expect increased flooding into late Friday night. Flooding at those levels will lead to street and park closures.

Racine County Emergency Management is coordinating with the City of Burlington and Racine County resources to provide sand and sandbags for public use after 2 p.m. at the 600 block of Maryland Avenue. Residents are encouraged to evaluate their own flood risks and plan accordingly.