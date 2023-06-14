Fox Point pool closed, 'plumbing problems'

The Fox Point Municipal Pool will not open for summer 2023 due to "irreparable mechanical problems with the plumbing."

Village leaders said Department of Public Works staff worked since before January to rectify the issues and restore the pool to an operational state, but unfortunately, it was determined that was not possible.

Officials said the aging infrastructure of the pool has posed a significant challenge, as staff and contracted services have been unable to locate crucial replacement parts. These essential components are no longer being manufactured, leaving the pool beyond repair.

The closure affects not only regular visitors but also individuals who had purchased memberships and enrolled in swim lessons. Refunds are being offered. Additionally, those who had reserved the pool for events will be contacted and reimbursed accordingly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This news not a message that Village Staff want to deliver, but the pool in its current state is not operational," officials said.