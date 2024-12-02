Fox Point day care incident; 2 employees fired, 1 arrested

The Brief Two employees at Fox Point day care center Nurturing Nook were fired after a child was injured, and one of those workers has been arrested. The day care said the investigation started on Nov. 8 when a concerned parent notified them. The investigation is ongoing.



Two employees at a Fox Point day care center were fired after a child was injured, and one of those workers has been arrested.

In Fox Point, Nurturing Nook is just that: a day care in the back corner of a shopping center. It's now at the center of a police investigation.

FOX6 News obtained five letters the day care sent to parents, explaining that the two employees were fired after "improper handling of children." The first letter, dated Nov. 13, said a child was injured while at the day care, which prompted an investigation.

On Nov. 14, the daycare informed families it is reviewing footage.

Then, on Nov. 21, a letter confirmed two teachers were fired for improper handling of children.

Nurturing Nook self-reported to the state.

On Nov. 25, families were notified of ways the daycare ensures a safe classroom.

On Nov. 27, a letter explained new details about what happened.

The day care said the investigation started on Nov. 8 when a concerned parent notified them.

The Fox Point Police Department said one person was arrested, but no charges have yet been filed.

Nurturing Nook told parents the incident was isolated to a single classroom and implemented additional training and monitoring of the classrooms.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Nurturing Nook said:

"At River Point Nurturing Nook, the safety and well-being of the children in our care are our top priorities. Upon becoming aware of a recent incident involving a child in one of our classrooms, we took immediate action to investigate the situation. As a result, we self-reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies, terminated the two staff members involved, and are fully cooperating with local authorities. The staff members were requested to report to the police station, and one was taken into custody the status of the other teacher is unknown. Our findings confirmed that actions by the two staff members did not align with our standards of care and commitment to child safety. Families directly involved were promptly notified, and we remain dedicated to fostering an environment of trust and transparency as we continue to uphold the highest standards in early childhood education."

The investigation is ongoing.