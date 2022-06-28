Fourth of July weekend travel; WisDOT construction, safety reminders

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding travelers over the Fourth of July weekend to buckle up, put their phone down, plan ahead and drive carefully through work zones.

To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects in southeastern Wisconsin that may impact Fourth of July weekend travel include:

Kenosha County: WIS 50, east of I-41/94 near Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, remains under construction with traffic shifts. Multiple side streets do not have direct access.

Milwaukee County: Reduced lanes of traffic on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. Northbound motorists should plan for major delays on Friday. Exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road remain closed.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Work is ongoing on I-43 between Capitol Drive and WIS 60 near Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions. The ramps at Hampton Avenue remain closed.

Milwaukee and Waukesha counties: Work on I-43 between Moorland Avenue and the Hale Interchange is underway. The northbound off-ramp to Layton Avenue is closed to traffic.

Walworth County: Motorists can expect lane closures on WIS 50 between Grand Geneva Way and County O, near Lake Geneva.

For a list of construction projects elsewhere in the state, visit the WisDOT website.

WisDOT also offers these other safety reminders:

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a "reasonable and prudent" speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. A state law signed by Gov. Evers in December 2021 expands this ban to areas surrounding emergency response vehicles with flashing lights. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by downloading the free "511 Wisconsin" app, visiting 511wi.gov, following @511WI on Twitter or by calling 511.