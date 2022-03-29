Four Arizona suspects arrested in connection to drug, weapons trafficking involving baby, DPS says

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says an investigation into a group trafficking large amounts of meth and illegal weapons to Mexico has ended in the arrest of four suspects.

In February of this year, Bart Graves, a DPS spokesperson, says detectives with the DPS's Border Strike Force Bureau and the Pinal County Investigations Unit began an investigation into the coordination between the suspects, saying drugs and high-powered rifles were believed to be headed from Arizona to Mexico.

By mid-March, detectives and SWAT conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the four suspects, one of them being a 17-year-old boy. Graves says five guns and 127 pounds of meth were seized.

"As the suspects were being arrested, detectives discovered one of the suspects had his one and a half year-old infant with him, with firearms in the vehicle next to the child. Fortunately, the child was not injured and eventually turned over to responsible family members," Graves added.

A police K-9 was used to apprehend one of the suspects after he attempted to flee.

Three suspects were booked into the Maricopa County Jail. The fourth suspect, the juvenile, was returned to his parents.

All four suspects are facing felony charges, including, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons, conspiracy and child endangerment.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the suspects. Three of the suspects are identified as Marcus A. Vidal, 22, Jason Ruiz Vela, 21, Jorge Arturo Felix, 22.

The juvenile suspect is not identified, and a mug shot for Jorge Arturo Felix wasn't released.

Authorities say the baby who was next to the guns in the car is Vela's child.

Marcus A. Vidal (top) Jason Ruiz Vela (bottom) are two of four suspects arrested in connection to a weapons and drugs seizure that involved the baby of one of the suspects.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: