Expand / Collapse search

Fort McCoy: Last Afghan refugees leave Wisconsin base

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fort McCoy, Wisconsin article

Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

WASHINGTON - The last group of Afghan refugees who were temporarily housed at Fort McCoy left the U.S. Army base Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Part of "Operation Allies Welcome," Fort McCoy was the seventh of eight U.S.-based Department of Defense installations that supported refugee resettlement to complete operations

To date, more than 74,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the U.S. Resettlement efforts are led by the U.S. Department of State in coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DOD continues to provide temporary housing facilities for remaining vulnerable Afghans – approximately 1,200 – who are in the process of completing their resettlement while at the remaining military installation in New Jersey.

While on an installation, Afghan evacuees have access to a range of services, including medical care and resettlement services, and they can apply for work authorization.

Media provided glimpse at life for Afghans at Fort McCoy

Media provided glimpse at life for Afghans at Fort McCoy

As of Feb. 15, the U.S. had welcomed more than 76,000 Afghans to the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome, providing them with support and assistance as they begin their new lives in America. The Department of Homeland Security said it is prepared to continue welcoming additional qualifying Afghans over the coming weeks and months.

Prior to entering the U.S., Afghan refugees must successfully complete a rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process that includes biometric and biographic screenings conducted by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals from the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense and State; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the National Counterterrorism Center; and other Intelligence Community partners. Afghan evacuees also receive critical vaccinations – which include measles, mumps, and rubella, varicella, polio, and COVID-19 – as a condition of their humanitarian parole. All Operation Allies Welcome arrivals are tested for COVID-19.

Those who are interested in supporting the resettlement of vulnerable Afghans can go to welcome.us to learn more about how to get involved, officials said. Groups of individuals and community organizations can also apply to form a sponsor circle to directly support arriving Afghan refugees.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Protections for unvaccinated; Wisconsin Senate approves bills
article

Protections for unvaccinated; Wisconsin Senate approves bills

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate passed a package of bills Tuesday that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Concealed guns on school property, Wisconsin Senate OKs bill
article

Concealed guns on school property, Wisconsin Senate OKs bill

The Wisconsin Senate sent Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills on Tuesday that would make it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis attends Super Bowl

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis cheered the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl on Sunday! He was gifted tickets after being shot in the line of duty last month. https://bit.ly/3uOoIcK