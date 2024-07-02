Fort Atkinson police investigate report, woman dragged into car

article

Fort Atkinson police are asking for the public's help to identify a car and its driver. This after a report of a man dragging a female into the vehicle.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, officers responded to Soup's On Bar on Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson for a report of a male subject dragging a female into a black sedan. That vehicle was possibly a Pontiac Firebird with a T-top. Investigators say the vehicle left at a high rate of speed traveling southbound on Highway 12 out of the city.

Witnesses indicated hearing screaming and said the female was not moving and was possibly unconscious.

Officials described the suspect as a male, white, skinny build and wearing a hat. The female was described as having long hair.

If anyone has information or can identify the vehicle or subjects involved, you are urged to call Fort Atkinson police at 920-397-9905.