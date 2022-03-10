Expand / Collapse search

Fort Atkinson child porn case; 37-year-old man faces 12 charges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Donald Reynolds

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man is charged in Jefferson County with 12 criminal counts of possession of child pornography. The accused is Donald Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested by detectives from the Fort Atkinson Police Department on June 23, 2021. 

According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds "had two cellular telephones in his possession when he was arrested. Both telephones were seized by law enforcement. Before being arrested, the defendant was asked if he watched pornography. The defendant initial denied watching pornography but later admitted he did." The complaint indicates Reynolds watched the pornography on his phone.

Reynolds' phones were analyzed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigators reported on one of the phones seized, they "observed several picture files of possible child pornography within a Google cache location as well as one video file of possible children pornography within a 'trash' folder. On the second phone seized from the defendant, (investigators) observed numerous picture and video files of possible child pornography within several different file system locations," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reynolds made his initial appearance in Jefferson County court on Tuesday, March 8. A signature bond of $100,000 was set. Reynolds is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 5.

Waukesha school merger approved in 5-3 vote
article

Waukesha school merger approved in 5-3 vote

Two Waukesha elementary schools will become one. The school board voted five to three Wednesday night, March 9 to close Whittier Elementary and merge students and staff with Hadfield Elementary.

Milwaukee Fire Department seeks chaplains; volunteer spiritual support
article

Milwaukee Fire Department seeks chaplains; volunteer spiritual support

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced on Thursday, March 10 that it is starting a chaplain program.

Dancing Grannies St. Patrick's Day Parade 1st since Waukesha attack

"You can’t give in to evil. You’ve got to keep going." That's the message from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, gearing up for their first performance since they lost four members in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.