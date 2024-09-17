Former West Allis Alderperson Vincent Vitale dies; retired in April

article

The City of West Allis announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17 the passing of former first district alderman Vincent Vitale. Vitale retired in April after 36 years of service to the city.

Vitale was a longtime resident of West Allis. A news release says he served as a member of the City’s Administration, Block Grant, and Economic Development committees. Officials said Vitale was instrumental in implementing, and a strong advocate for, the city’s exterior property maintenance program.

In a news release, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine issued the following statement about Vitale:

"For decades, Vince graciously dedicated himself to West Allis. He served with distinction, and through his skills and commitment, made the City a more developed and enriching place to live, work and visit."

Visitation for Vitale will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at St. Rita’s Church at 2318 S. 61st Street in West Allis -- with a Christian burial at 12 p.m. and entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery (3801 W. Morgan Avenue) to follow.