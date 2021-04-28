Former police chief files lawsuit to get job back in Milwaukee

article

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, April in the hopes of getting his job back.

Morales was removed from the position in August 2020 -- and demoted to the rank of captain. He later resigned.

In an affidavit, Morales' attorney claims the city has failed to abide by a Milwaukee County judge's decision to reinstate him after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission illegally demoted him without due process.

This is a developing story.