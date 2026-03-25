Former Milwaukee police officer misconduct case; gets 5 years in prison

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The Brief Former MPD officer Juwon Madlock was sentenced to five years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to misconduct in December 2025. This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department.



A former Milwaukee police officer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for criminal misconduct.

Case details

What we know:

A criminal complaint associated with the case identifies the officer as 30-year-old Juwon Madlock, who had nearly 10 years of service with the department.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while serving as a Milwaukee Police Officer, Madlock provided ammunition to a felon; possessed an automatic weapon, helped a street gang hide its stolen vehicles, and lied to the FBI.

He pleaded guilty to offenses related to that misconduct in December 2025.

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What they're saying:

"The defendant used his position as a police officer to provide information to gang members to assist them in perpetrating crimes against the very community he swore to protect and serve," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Schimel.

"The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates the work of our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this case," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "As a department, we firmly believe that it is our duty to enforce laws when individuals decide to cause harm to others, and that includes enforcing those laws even when it is our members causing that harm. No one is above the law."

Officer arrested

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI and its law enforcement partners were conducting a criminal investigation into convicted felon Cobie Hannah – who was a known member of the "Burleigh Zoo Family" gang – for firearm offenses. As part of that probe, they searched Hannah's electronic devices. The complaint said the review "uncovered text messages" between Hannah and Madlock that "reflected criminal misconduct" by the officer.

Law enforcement later got permission to search Madlock's home, vehicle and phones for additional evidence. At Madlock's home, investigators recovered a gun equipped with a conversion device that "rendered the weapon a machinegun [sic] under federal law," per the complaint. Madlock spoke with federal agents and admitted the gun was his.

Greenfield search

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 13, officers searched Hannah's home in Greenfield, found the felon and recovered multiple guns, gun boxes and a loaded magazine for an AR-15-style firearm. The complaint states they also found an SUV that had been reported stolen out of Hammond, Indiana in 2024.

Law enforcement also recovered a cellphone from the Greenfield residence. When investigators reviewed the contents of the phone, they found a text message thread between Hannah and a contact name of "Wuan." Investigators identified the owner of the phone number as Juwon Madlock.

According to the criminal complaint, the texts between Hannah and Madlock discussed "the possibility that 'the feds' may be involved in certain investigations." The court filings also showed Madlock offered Hannah ammunition, the use of one of his firearms, addresses of suspected rivals of a Milwaukee street gang, the exchange of fake identification cards and fraudulent license plates. He also identified to Hannah "specific members of the Milwaukee Police Department engaged in various enforcement actions."

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Madlock interviewed

What they're saying:

On March 12, Madlock was asked to report to the MPD Internal Affairs Division. He was interviewed and asked about the texts in which Madlock provided Hannah with the addresses of the felon's suspected rivals. The complaint said Madlock acknowledged when he sent those texts that he knew "(the felon) intended to hurt his rivals," but claimed he thought Hannah would "merely beat them up."

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After the interview began, law enforcement recovered a handgun affixed with a machine gun conversion device. The complaint states Madlock acknowledged the gun was his when investigators showed him a picture of the weapon, but claimed it "did not have a conversion device on it when he bought it. He also said he "ddid not know it had a conversation device on it."

According to the complaint, Madlock "denied providing (the felon) with sensitive information" and said "(the felon) was a source of information for him, in his capacity as a police officer." Interviewers asked Madlock if he had formally signed Hannah up as a confidential source; he had not. The complaint also said Madlock could not show investigators instances in which he communicated information given to him from Hannah as a confidential source.