Former Milwaukee police officer accused, sexual assault of teen

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that happened on Sunday, April 3. The accused is Ruben Cardenas, who Milwaukee police tells FOX6 News used to be an officer with the department. MPD did specify how long or when Cardenas was with the force.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to a residence on the city's southwest side late on Sunday to investigate a sexual assault complaint. They interviewed a 13-year-old girl.

The teen indicated Cardenas lives with her and her mother. On Sunday evening, the teen's mother and the defendant returned home from an evening out. The teen stated while she was laying in her bed, the defendant entered her room and touched her inappropriately. When she "flinched," Cardenas quickly left the bedroom, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the immediately contacted family and a friend to disclose being sexually assaulted by the defendant. Police were also called.

After police conducted multiple interviewed, the complaint says the defendant was arrested on the scene.

Cardenas made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, April 6. Cash bond was set at $30,000. Cardenas is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 14.