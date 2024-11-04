Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski dies; represented far south side

The Brief Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski has died. Witkowski represented Aldermanic District 13 – on the city's far south side. "As the long-time leader of the Milwaukee Safety Commission, he led a variety of efforts to protect our residents. Then, in his service on the Milwaukee Common Council, Terry was a champion for his southside District," the mayor said.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson revealed on Monday, Nov. 4 the passing of former Alderman Terry Witkowski.

Witkowski represented Aldermanic District 13 – on the city's far south side.

Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski

In a statement, the mayor said, "Terry spent most of his professional life serving the people of our city. As the long-time leader of the Milwaukee Safety Commission, he led a variety of efforts to protect our residents. Then, in his service on the Milwaukee Common Council, Terry was a champion for his southside District. Every time I hear or see a reference to the Garden District, I will think of Terry’s work. To Terry’s family and friends, I offer my condolences."

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Terry Witkowski will live on in the Garden District and in the heart of Milwaukee for ages to come. Terry spent his life serving Milwaukee as the leader of the Milwaukee Safety Commission and on the Common Council, and he led a life that other public servants can only hope to emulate. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends today."