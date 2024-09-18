article

The Brief The former Lomira Fire Department chief was arrested for theft and misconduct in office. The sheriff's office said the village alleged he used taxpayer funds for personal use.



Dodge County deputies arrested the former Lomira Fire Department chief for misconduct in public office and theft after a months-long investigation.

Keith Joas was fired in February. Two days after he was fired, the sheriff's office started an investigation of theft allegations brought by the village.

The village of Lomira alleged Joas used his position to get things for personal use using taxpayer funds, the sheriff's office said. Detectives, in collaboration with the village, analyzed financial records as part of the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a result, the sheriff's office requested charges of both theft and misconduct in public office. Court records do not indicate whether Joas has appeared on such charges yet.