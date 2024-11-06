Former Alderman Terry Witkowski remembered; proud legacy of service

The Brief The Milwaukee Common Council remembered former Alderman Terry Witkowski on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Witkowski's legacy is about service to the community. Witkowski service as alderman and also on the city's Safety Commission.



It was a somber week for the City of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Milwaukee Common Council remembered Alderman Jonathan Brostoff and former Alderman Terry Witkowski. Both men died earlier this week.

Witkowski's passing comes fives years after he announced he would resign from his seat in the 13th Aldermanic District – the Garden District. Witkowski's legacy was public service.

The Garden District, Milwaukee

In May 2019, Witkowski spoke in the Common Council chamber. He reflected on his 15 years as an alderman and nearly three decades on the city's Safety Commission – most of that time as its director.

"I knew every part of the city, which gave me a ‘city-wide’ view," Witkowski said.

Terry Witkowski

Jason Haas first met Witkowski back in 2010. That led to years of breakfast meetings – planning to improve the district for its residents. Haas said Witkowski knew how to use the levers of government to make the community better.

"He was there to organize the neighborhood amongs itself -- and for itself -- and get the people living there working with each other to beautify and better the neighborhood," Haas said.

Jason Haas

Witkowski took office after then-Alderman Jeff Pawlinski was sentenced to federal prison time for defrauding his campaign.

Witkowski represented the Garden District beginning in 2003. His legislative aide, Scott Spiker, won the special election to replace him.

"It's hard to describe 47 years in just a couple sentences," Spiker said.

Spiker said Witkowski lived a life that government can make a difference and be a force for good. He said Witkowski was a master facilitator; creating neighborhood and business associations.

Scott Spiker

"What we see behind us, that wouldn't exist now if it weren't for Terry Witkowski," Spiker said. "The Garden District wouldn't be a thing without Terry."

Witkowski was 80 years old. Services are pending.