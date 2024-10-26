Forest Home Cemetery 5k run and festival for Dia de los Muertos

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum with a 5k run/walk and festival on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a 5k run/walk (registration at 8:30 a.m.) through the grounds of the cemetery.

After the run, the festival opens to the public at 10 a.m. It features local vendors, arts and crafts for kids and families, food trucks, traditional music and dance, altars to the dead in our chapel, face painting, community resource booths, and more.

