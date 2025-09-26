Food tips for easy mornings
MILWAUKEE - Work smarter, not harder! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares make-ahead and on-the-go breakfast ideas to make mornings a breeze.
Overnight oats
Strawberry overnight oats
Serves: 2
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 cup milk
1 cup frozen strawberries (can sub berries or fruit of choice)
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
2 tsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
pinch of salt
Optional add-in: scoop of protein powder
Espresso
Serves: 2
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 Tbsp chia seeds
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
½ cup milk
½ cup espresso or strongly brewed coffee, preferably chilled
2 Tbsp peanut or almond butter
2 tsp maple syrup
Divide all ingredients between two jars and stir until well combined. Seal with a lid and place in the fridge overnight.
Freezer smoothie packs
1 cup spinach, packed
½ banana
¼ cup plain Greek yogurt, frozen
1 cup mixed frozen fruit, (berries, mangoes, pineapple)
1 to 1 ¼ cups water or milk
In a freezer sandwich bag or mason jar, add the spinach, banana, frozen yogurt cubes and frozen fruit. Place in freezer. To prepare, pour 1-1¼ cups water or milk in a blender. Add one frozen smoothie pack and blend until smooth, adding liquid if needed to preferred consistency.
Breakfast bento box
- 1 protein - hard boiled egg, egg bites, cheese stick, breakfast sausage, etc.
- 2-3 fruits or veggies
- 1-2 carbs - whole grain waffle/pancake, english muffin, mini bagel, etc.