Food tips for easy mornings

Work smarter, not harder! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares make-ahead and on-the-go breakfast ideas to make mornings a breeze.





Overnight oats

Strawberry overnight oats

Serves: 2

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup milk

1 cup frozen strawberries (can sub berries or fruit of choice)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Optional add-in: scoop of protein powder

Espresso

Serves: 2

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 Tbsp chia seeds

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup milk

½ cup espresso or strongly brewed coffee, preferably chilled

2 Tbsp peanut or almond butter

2 tsp maple syrup

Divide all ingredients between two jars and stir until well combined. Seal with a lid and place in the fridge overnight.

Freezer smoothie packs

1 cup spinach, packed

½ banana

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt, frozen

1 cup mixed frozen fruit, (berries, mangoes, pineapple)

1 to 1 ¼ cups water or milk

In a freezer sandwich bag or mason jar, add the spinach, banana, frozen yogurt cubes and frozen fruit. Place in freezer. To prepare, pour 1-1¼ cups water or milk in a blender. Add one frozen smoothie pack and blend until smooth, adding liquid if needed to preferred consistency.

Breakfast bento box