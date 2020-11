FOX6 partnered with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for the Food for the Holidays campaign.

The Food for the Holidays drive on Tuesday raised a grand total of $126,381. That’s enough to buy 379,143 meals for those in need this holiday season.

