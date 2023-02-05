Fond du Lac recycling center fire, no injuries reported

article

A scrap pile of recyclable material at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center in Fond du Lac caught fire on Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to the location around 6:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning.

Fire crews used aerial apparatus to extinguish the fire while a representative from Sadoff’s arranged for an equipment operator to break up the scrap pile.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the materials in the pile were determined to be materials awaiting shredding as part of recycling operations.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to officials.

Fond du Lac police assisted with traffic management and initial response information.