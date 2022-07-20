Fond du Lac pursuit, arrest; 80K in illegal drugs confiscated

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man from Racine late Tuesday, July 19 following a pursuit that lasted nearly 14 miles. Authorities also confiscated roughly $80,000 in illegal drugs from the man.

Officials say shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Fond du Lac Communication Center was notified by Winnebago County’s Communication Center of a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop from a Winnebago County deputy. The vehicle was traveling on Highway 41 entering Fond du Lac County. Winnebago County attempted to stop the vehicle for unsafe lane deviation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Highway 41 near Townline Road. The suspect vehicle was seen making an unsafe lane deviation and the registration plate did not match the vehicle it was on. The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and the vehicle increased its speed and failed to stop for the deputy.

During the pursuit deputies spotted a white bag be thrown from the vehicle and land in the middle of Highway 41. The bag was recovered immediately by a following deputy and the bag contained a significant amount of illegal drugs.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 41 into Dodge County. Just as the vehicle entered Dodge County the vehicle lost control, entered the west ditch, and crashed near Quad Graphics. The vehicle became disabled and stopped on the railroad tracks west of Highway 41. The driver then fled the vehicle on foot. Deputies and K-9 Iro from the Fond du Lac County Sheriffs Office located the male hiding in the tall grass near the crash. The driver was taken into custody.

When deputies searched the Racine man's vehicle, they located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained five Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and three bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams.

The Racine man is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail with pending charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (>50 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (>50 grams), 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and at the crash scene.