Fond du Lac officer's COVID death: Evers orders flags at half-staff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Sept. 28 signed an executive order, ordering the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Fond du Lac Police Officer Joseph Kurer.

Kurer, 26, died due to complications from COVID-19. Police are considering it a line of duty death; it is believed he contracted COVID-19 while working.

Kurer's death on Sept. 22 came nearly two months after his initial diagnosis. He is survived by his wife and two children, one born the night before his passing.

 The medical examiner noted no other medical history other than obesity and an "unknown" COVID vaccination status. He had been a police officer since 2018.

Statement from Gov. Evers at the time of Kurer's death:

"Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing."

