Fond du Lac police chase, female suspect enters home

Fond du Lac police were part of a pursuit through several residential areas in southeast and northeast portions of the city around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, officials set up to conduct a high-risk stop around the 100 block of Schubert lane when the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

The garage door on a home nearby happened to be open, and it appeared that the driver may have entered the residence.

A man returned home after leaving briefly and told police his wife was still inside the home.

A phone call was made into the residence and the husband immediately recognized that the voice on the phone was not his wife’s.

It was learned through initial communications with a female suspect now inside the residence had a good rapport with a Fond du Lac detective who convinced the suspect to surrender without incident around 8:20 a.m.

The driver, a 39-year old Ripon resident, and passenger a 24-year-old North Fond du Lac resident are in custody.

The investigation into this incident is at the very preliminary stages and remains under active investigation.

No further details or information are being released at this time.

The elderly homeowners were not injured in this incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android