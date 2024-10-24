Fond du Lac overnight fire at auto shop, total loss

article

The Brief A fire caused significant damage to an auto shop in Fond du Lac on Wednesday night, Oct. 23. The shop was declared a total loss. An attached building was also damaged by smoke and water.



An auto shop in Fond du Lac is a total loss after an overnight fire on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, at 11:46 p.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Military Road and Cotton Street for a report of smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the garage doors of an auto shop that was attached to other businesses.

Crews cut an access hole to get water on the fire and once opened, there was heavy fire and smoke inside the auto shop.

The fire was brought under control after about 90 minutes of firefighting. The damage to the auto shop and contents inside is a total loss.

The attached building sustained smoke and water damage, and four vehicles parked right outside the shop were also damaged.

Fire investigators from Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.