Fond du Lac mobile home fire sparked by electrical issue

Fond du Lac firefighters say an electrical issue sparked a fire in a mobile home on Friday, June 30.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched near Van Dyne Road and Scott for smoke inside a residence around 9 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke inside the structure and isolated the fire to an area near an outlet on the west wall. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. Smoke was ventilated from the structure, and fire damage was limited to a small section of wall and electrical wiring.

Officials said an occupant and two pets were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue determined the fire originated within a stud space of an exterior wall caused by faulty wiring and an overloaded outlet.