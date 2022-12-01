Fond du Lac meth ring; fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 defendants

article

Fond du Lac, state, and federal law enforcement officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 1 the filing of methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court against 10 defendants, including one defendant from Michigan, as result of an investigation began in early 2022.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement in a news release:

"The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million dollars and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County. Approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation. The fentanyl seized was enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County, which has an approximate population of 104,000. We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute those that pollute our community with dangerous drugs and ensure those drug dealers are held accountable. This is ongoing investigation and we expect additional defendants will be charged."

The following defendants have been charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture or Deliver > 50 gram of Methamphetamine, a Class C Felony punishable by up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $100,000:

Melvin Kemp

Julie Kurczek

Samantha Nett

Jason North

Kyla Ott

Dalton Wojkiewicz

Joshua Kerns

Anthony Tynan

Eugene Jackson

Taylor Retzleff

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Samantha Nett

Three defendants (Norton, Tynan, and Wojkiewicz) have active arrest warrants and officials are asking for the public’s help in locating them – as well as any additional information the public may have related to these defendants which might aid the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The joint investigation is being conducted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration.