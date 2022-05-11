Fond du Lac marsh fire; approximately 20 acres burned

The Fond du Lac Fire Department on Tuesday, May 10 responded to Lakeshore Drive just north of Howard Litscher Drive for a reported marsh fire. The call came in around 11:45 p.m.

Upon arrival crews encountered the dry marsh grass on fire, which was quickly spreading to the east.

Due to the remote location of the fire Fond du Lac's Brush Response ATV was brought to the scene to aid in extinguishment of the fire. After approximately 45 minutes the fire was extinguished. The fire burned approximately 20 acres before extinguished.

Van Dyne Fire Department assisted on scene with water supply needs.

"The very dry weather conditions and strong winds we are experiencing create an extreme fire risk for grass and marsh fires", said Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.