Fond du Lac house fire; off-duty officer spotted flames, alerted family

An off-duty Fond du Lac police officer is credited for spotting a fire on a porch of a home on S. Peters Avenue – and alerting the family inside.

The fire was spotted by the off-duty officer just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 17. A news release says he quickly notified the sleeping residents inside – and called the fire.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the home – and knocked down the fire, which had begun extending to the side of the home. The fire was brought under control within five minutes – and no other structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Fire Investigators will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.