Fond du Lac house fire; 3 dogs rescued from structure

article

Fond du Lac firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire on E. Division Street on Saturday, April 27.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the house fire just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions showing from a basement window of the two-story single family residence.

Everyone that was in the house managed to get our safely prior to firefighters' arrival. But three dogs had to be rescued.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire was extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the basement and first floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by FDLFR Investigators.

Fond du Lac police assisted with scene management and traffic control. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure gas and electric utilities. Fond du Lac City Water Utility was called to shut off water to the home.