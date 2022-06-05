Fond du Lac house fire: 2 pets killed, no other injuries

article

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to Gillett Street for a reported house on fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. First arriving units reported smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home.

The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two pets were removed from the home and fire personnel unfortunately were unable to revive them. The humane society was called to assist the family and their pets.

The Red Cross was also notified and arrived at the scene to assist the family with their immediate needs.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still being determined.