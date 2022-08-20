Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death

A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street.

Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground.

Investigators are looking into what led to the man's death.

No arrests have been made.

Fond du Lac police ask anyone with information to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720, by email at skrause@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.