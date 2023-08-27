Fond du Lac high speed chase; 2 women charged

article

The Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a high speed, a Facebook post on Saturday said.

According to the sheriff's office, around 7:30 p.m., deputies received information that the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office had been in pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen from the state of Illinois. The chase was terminated when it entered Winnebago County on US Highway 10.

Officials believing the vehicle may be traveling towards Illinois, Fond Du Lac County deputies monitored Interstate 41 and ultimately found the stolen vehicle around 9 p.m.

Deputies confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and also learned that it may have been involved in an armed robbery in the Plover area. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 41 near Lincoln in the Township of Eldorado. The vehicle disregarded the visual and audible signals to stop and increased its speed.

As the chase continued southbound on Interstate 41, a deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks on the vehicle; however, the vehicle continued southbound on Interstate 41 through Dodge County and into Washington County.

Ultimately the vehicle lost control on Interstate 41, south of State Highway 33 and crashed into the median cable barrier. Both occupants were taken into custody without incident. A K-9 and his partner conducted a free air sniff on the vehicle with a positive alert.

Officials looked inside the vehicle and found thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise along with illegal narcotics.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Milwaukee. It was discovered she was out on a $1500.00 signature bond through Waukesha County for being a repeated felony retail theft. She was taken to the Fond Du Lac County Jail, where she is being held on the following charges.

Operator flee/elude an officer

Second degree reckless endangering safety

Operate without owners' consent

Felony retail theft

Felony bail jumping

She was also issued serval traffic-related citations.

The passenger was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Wauwatosa. She was taken to the Fond Du Lac County Jail, where she is being held on the following charges:

Operator flee/elude an officer – party to a crime

Second degree reckless endangering safety – party to a crime

Felony retail theft

Possession of THC

Possession of cocaine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of illegally obtained prescription

She is currently out on probation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for original charges of fleeing an officer, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The chase covered a distance of approximately 34 miles. Two Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol squads did sustain minor damages during the pursuit. Two civilian vehicles sustained minor damages from running over stop sticks.