Girl trapped under hay bale in Eden, flown to hospital: sheriff

A girl in Fond du Lac County was seriously injured Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a "large" hay bale fell on her, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the 911 call came in just before 3 p.m. Deputies and other agencies responded to the town of Eden home, including ThedaStar, which flew the 9-year-old to the hospital.

An investigation found three kids were chasing kittens in a barn when two of the kids climbed onto two hay bales that were stacked on top of one another. The 9-year-old was still on the ground when the hay bales tipped over – trapping the girl underneath one of them.

Two adults at the scene got the girl out from underneath the hay bale, the sheriff's office said. The incident is not considered suspicious, and no one else was hurt.