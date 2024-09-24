Fond du Lac duplex fire; 1 escaped out second-story window

article

The Brief A duplex in Fond du Lac was damaged by fire on Monday night, Sept. 23. One person escaped out a second-story window. An adjacent garage and vehicle were also damaged. The cause is under investigation.



A Fond du Lac duplex was damaged by fire on Monday, Sept. 23. Crews were dispatched to the area of Packer Street and Arndt Street around 11 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire showing from the entire rear of the duplex and heavy smoke emitting from the entire building.

The lone occupant of the second floor unit escaped out of a second-story window prior to the fire department's arrival. That individual was injured and was transported from the scene to the hospital.

Heavy damage occurred to the entire home with fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An adjacent garage and vehicle were also damaged.

Fire investigators from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and the Fond du Lac Police Department will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.