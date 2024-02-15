Fond du Lac homicide investigation opened after crash

article

Fond du Lac police are now investigating a woman's death after a Feb. 13 crash as a homicide – and two people have been taken into custody.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Follett and Main. Police found the vehicle struck landscaping bricks and came to a rest atop a cluster of bushes.

Officers found the victim, since identified as 33-year-old Ashley Calo of West Bend, unresponsive inside the vehicle. Calo was extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. A 3-year-old was also in the crashed vehicle, but paramedics noted the child had no crash injuries.

On Wednesday, police issued a temporary felony warrant for 20-year-old Annaka Trudell of Fond du Lac. She was taken into custody without incident in West Bend for first-degree reckless homicide, police said. A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was also arrested for harboring/aiding a felon.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to Calo's death remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Fond du Lac Police Det. Nick Hahn or call 920-322-3721.