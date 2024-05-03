Fond du Lac County crash; drugs seized, 2 arrested

article

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested two people who fled the scene of a rollover crash – allegedly leaving behind a trail of illegal drugs – on Sunday night, April 28.

Deputies were first called to the crash scene on I-41 northbound near Townline Road around 10:40 p.m. The vehicle had gone off the interstate and came to a rest on its side near Pioneer Road, the sheriff's office said.

Both occupants of the rolled over vehicle got out and fled the scene. The sheriff's office said deputies soon found and arrested one of them, while a K-9 and drone were used to find the driver near County Highway N.

The sheriff's office suspects the two fled the crash scene due to the large amount of drugs and cash found during the investigation. Authorities said they left a trail of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana as they took off. A K-9 and a police officer found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well. There was $1,000 cash inside a purse.

The driver has an open felony case, the sheriff's office said, and the passenger was on parole for fleeing/eluding law enforcement. Both were booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.