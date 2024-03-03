Fond du Lac County traffic stop, 4 arrested for weapon violations

article

A traffic stop in Fond du Lac County led to the arrests of four Milwaukee-area men on weapon violations, among other charges.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday morning (March 2), deputies stopped a car traveling more than 100 mph on I-41 near Lost Arrow Road.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of four men who were "headed to Fond du Lac to party" and were armed with three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Georgia.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI), operating after suspension, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 20-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Another 20-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, and he has a criminal history that included arrests for prior carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver THC and resisting or obstructing arrest.

Lastly, a 23-year-old passenger was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a probation hold.

He is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon and has a criminal history that includes arrests for resisting and obstructing, trespassing, burglary, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver THC.

None of the four suspects were eligible to legally carry a concealed weapon and two of them were under the age of 21 and had been drinking alcohol.

The firearms will be further tested to determine if they are linked to any other criminal investigations.