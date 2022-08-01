Fond du Lac County tactical situation resolved

One person is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a tactical situation in Fond du Lac County. The shelter in place recommendation for the subdivision and nearby businesses has been lifted, and CTH UU has reopened to traffic.

Around 9:30 a.m. deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah for a domestic dispute.

During the dispute, a man armed himself with a firearm and the female was able to flee the property unharmed. When deputies arrived, they heard what sounded like a gunshot come from the area of the residence, however, that has not been positively confirmed.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiation Teams engaged in an active tactical situation in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.

Tactical, drone, and K9 teams, among other specialized units, were on scene working to resolve the situation.

Officials say the suspect was later located on the property deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other citizens, law enforcement, or other first responders were injured in this situation, and no law enforcement force was used.