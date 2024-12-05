Fond du Lac County fatal crash; semi, van collide on Highway 26

article

A 59-year-old Waupun man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Thursday morning, Dec. 5.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 26 at Hickory Road near Ripon.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a semi was traveling northbound on State Highway 26 when it crossed left of center, striking a southbound passenger van.

The operator of the southbound van, identified as a 59-year-old man, was fatally injured as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old man, was not hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.