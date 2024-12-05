Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac County fatal crash; semi, van collide on Highway 26

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 5, 2024 9:52am CST
Fond du Lac County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • One person is dead following a crash in Fond du Lac County on Thursday, Dec. 5.
    • It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 26 at Hickory Road near Ripon.
    • A semi was traveling northbound on State Highway 26 when it crossed left of center, striking a southbound passenger van.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 59-year-old Waupun man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Thursday morning, Dec. 5. 

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 26 at Hickory Road near Ripon. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a semi was traveling northbound on State Highway 26 when it crossed left of center, striking a southbound passenger van. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The operator of the southbound van, identified as a 59-year-old man, was fatally injured as a result of the crash. 

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old man, was not hurt. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 